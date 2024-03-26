The search for survivors continues after Baltimore bridge collapse, Auckland Airport’s new $300m transport hub and the Government set to unveil its economic plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Three youths aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested after the police Eagle helicopter tracked them and their getaway trolley from the scene of an alleged smash-and-grab burglary at an Auckland supermarket.

Inspector Ross Ellwood, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, said police were called to a supermarket on St George St in Papatoetoe at 2am on Wednesday after reports of a broken window.

“The informant witnessed three people running from the scene with what appeared to be a supermarket trolley full of items,” Ellwood said.

“Eagle was nearby and was soon in position overhead to observe movements of those believed to be involved.”

The eye in the sky then saw the trio wheel their spoils to an address on the same street.

“With the assistance of Eagle, the group were seen unloading the contents of the trolley into the house,” Ellwood said.

The three youths were seen wheeling their trolley away from the supermarket. Photo / Getty Images

“Police units were quick to respond and those involved were arrested at the address without further incident.”

The three arrested were aged between 11 and 14 and have been referred to Youth Aid.

The stolen items were collected and returned to the supermarket.

Ellwood praised the witness who reported the initial broken window and said that local communities were key to tackling this sort of crime.

“Vigilant reporting is often the key to police being able to respond in a timely manner and hold people to account for their actions,” he said.

“We thank those in the community who are our eyes and ears and alert us to this behaviour.”

The Papatoetoe incident comes after a family trio allegedly stole more than $16,000 of groceries from a supermarket in Highland Park with six trolley loads. The alleged offenders were aged 35, 25 and 18 and face shoplifting charges.

Staff from the supermarket contacted police while the alleged offenders were unloading their haul, and were arrested when police arrived within minutes.

Police described the incident as “a family affair of the law-breaking kind” and praised staff and members of the public for their quick action.