Gang member killed in Gisborne brawl named, cops prepare to pull back from distress calls and the Prime Minister addresses findings of Cyclone Gabrielle review in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A family trio allegedly stole more than $16,000 of groceries, walking out of a supermarket in Highland Park with six trolley loads without paying. The alleged offenders were aged 35, 25 and 18 and face shoplifting charges.

Staff from the supermarket contacted police while the alleged offenders were unloading their haul, and were arrested when police arrived within minutes.

Police described the incident as “a family affair of the law-breaking kind” and praised staff and members of the public for their quick action.

“At around 4.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a group of three people who had allegedly left the supermarket without paying,” Counties Manukau East area prevention manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says.

“Customers had alerted staff members to the theft after seeing them walk out without paying and load their vehicles with unpaid groceries.

“Police arrived at about 4.30pm and witnessed the trio walking out with another trolley load of items.”

Cook said two siblings were arrested attempting to leave the area on foot.

“A third person, a son of one of the other’s arrest, was taken into custody after being stopped a short distance away with a carload of groceries,” Cook said.

“Thanks to the community who quickly contacted 111, we were able to bring this matter to a swift conclusion.

“I would like to acknowledge everyone’s vigilance in reporting this offending to us, so we could respond.”

Police estimated the six trolleys worth of groceries were valued at more than $16,000.

A 35-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on March 28 charged with three counts of shoplifting.

A 25-year-old woman charged with one count of shoplifting will reappear in Manukau District Court on April 15.

An 18-year-old will appear in Manukau District Court at a later date.