Police lead a man away after closing down parts of central Blenheim. Photo / Matt Brown

Armed police officers have been called out after an altercation at a Blenheim address this afternoon.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad and police officers swooped on an address in central Blenheim around 2.45pm.

Two men were removed by police from a property on Harris Place, off Alabama Rd.

Armed cordons blocked off access to Alabama Road. Photo / Matt Brown

A police spokesperson says officers were armed as a precaution.

"A small group of people had arrived at the address and weapons were reportedly present. Attending police were armed as a precaution, and cordons were put in place."

Areas around Alabama Rd and Scott, Cleghorn and Redwood Sts were blocked off for a short time.

Police are now working to speak with those who remain at the address.

- Marlborough Weekly