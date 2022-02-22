Armed police officers have been called out after an altercation at a Blenheim address this afternoon.
Members of the Armed Offenders Squad and police officers swooped on an address in central Blenheim around 2.45pm.
Two men were removed by police from a property on Harris Place, off Alabama Rd.
A police spokesperson says officers were armed as a precaution.
"A small group of people had arrived at the address and weapons were reportedly present. Attending police were armed as a precaution, and cordons were put in place."
Areas around Alabama Rd and Scott, Cleghorn and Redwood Sts were blocked off for a short time.
Police are now working to speak with those who remain at the address.
- Marlborough Weekly