Police are appealing to the public to report any sightings of 14-year-old Hayden, who has been reported missing.

Police said Hayden, who has autism, was last seen at her home in Tikipunga last night.

“She is described as of a slim build with brown eyes and brown hair and is likely wearing a pink and white tie-dye Oodie with black pants and tan Ugg boots,” police said.

Police and Hayden’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240812/0324.