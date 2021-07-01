Police appealing for sightings of man reported missing in central Auckland

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of a man reported missing in Auckland last night.
Ibraheem Khudeish was last seen at his workplace in central Auckland about 5.55pm, a statement said.
Authorities say they have made a number of inquiries to find him and have now turned to the public for help.
"Both Ibraheem's family and Police are concerned for his wellbeing - and it's important that we locate him."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Two kayakers located safe after reported missing off Wellington coast at Seatoun - NZ Herald
- Sea search continues after missing girl's body found in bag - NZ Herald
- Missing teens: Two Hamilton teens found; Auckland 13 yr old still missing - NZ Herald
- Miami building collapse: Nine confirmed dead, families of the missing visit site - NZ Herald
- 'Baby where are you?' Hamilton mum's anguish as daughter remains missing - NZ Herald
- Missing Korean Piha fisherman: Family clinging to hope man still alive, friend says - NZ Herald
Police say the 31-year-old may have been travelling in a white Toyota Corolla with the registration NFU260 yesterday evening.
Can you help? Anyone with information can call Police on 105