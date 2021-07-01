Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police appealing for sightings of man reported missing in central Auckland

Quick Read
Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Ibraheem Khudeish. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Ibraheem Khudeish. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of a man reported missing in Auckland last night.

Ibraheem Khudeish was last seen at his workplace in central Auckland about 5.55pm, a statement said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Authorities say they have made a number of inquiries to find him and have now turned to the public for help.

"Both Ibraheem's family and Police are concerned for his wellbeing - and it's important that we locate him."

Read More

Police say the 31-year-old may have been travelling in a white Toyota Corolla with the registration NFU260 yesterday evening.

Can you help? Anyone with information can call Police on 105