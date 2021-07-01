Police appealing for sightings of man reported missing in central Auckland

Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Ibraheem Khudeish. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Ibraheem Khudeish. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of a man reported missing in Auckland last night.

Ibraheem Khudeish was last seen at his workplace in central Auckland about 5.55pm, a statement said.

Authorities say they have made a number of inquiries to find him and have now turned to the public for help.

"Both Ibraheem's family and Police are concerned for his wellbeing - and it's important that we locate him."

Police say the 31-year-old may have been travelling in a white Toyota Corolla with the registration NFU260 yesterday evening.

Can you help? Anyone with information can call Police on 105