Auckland City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Aria Bridger. Photo / NZ Police

Police have widened their appeals for sightings of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 10 days to Albany residents and bus passengers after confirming the teenager boarded a late-night service headed towards the north Auckland suburb.

Aria Bridger was reported missing on March 24.

Initially, the last known sighting of Aria was on March 28. CCTV footage showed her on Wellesley St in central Auckland at 9.12pm.

However, police have since confirmed the teenager caught a bus heading to Albany at 9.30pm that same night.

Police are continuing to appeal for any sightings of Aria and released this CCTV image of Aria on Friday on Wellesley St. Photo / NZ Police

Police are still trying to confirm Aria's movements after she got onto the NX2 bus service and have appealed for sightings or information from other passengers on the bus at the time, or at the bus stations along the Northern Busway.

Police were also urging Albany residents to contact them if they have seen Aria in the area.

"Our priority is to locate Aria so that we can ensure that she is safe and well. Police remain concerned for Aria given her age and the length of time since she was reported missing."

Police said anyone who sees Aria should call 111 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 220324/9994.