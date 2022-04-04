Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One seriously injured in crash outside Glendowie School

Quick Read
The road is partially blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Photo / Darren Masters

The road is partially blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Photo / Darren Masters

NZ Herald

One person has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Auckland's Glendowie.

The two-car crash happened on Riddell Rd. Photo / Darren Masters
The two-car crash happened on Riddell Rd. Photo / Darren Masters

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on Riddell Rd, Glendowie, about 2.50pm on Monday.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL.

The crash occurred near Glendowie School.

One person is in a serious condition and the road was partially blocked while emergency services attended the scene.

Fire and Emergency services are currently extricating a trapped person. Photo / Darren Masters
Fire and Emergency services are currently extricating a trapped person. Photo / Darren Masters

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a number of fire trucks attended the scene and crews extricated a person trapped in a vehicle.