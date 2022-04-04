One person has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Auckland's Glendowie.
A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on Riddell Rd, Glendowie, about 2.50pm on Monday.
The crash occurred near Glendowie School.
One person is in a serious condition and the road was partially blocked while emergency services attended the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a number of fire trucks attended the scene and crews extricated a person trapped in a vehicle.