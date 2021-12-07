Police appeal for sightings of missing Ōtāhuhu man

Atonio Finau's family have concerns for his wellbeing. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Ōtāhuhu man whose family have not heard from him since mid-November.

Atonio Finau's family have not heard from him since November 16, and have concerns for his welfare.

A police spokesperson said they were notified last week but despite a number of inquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown.

The 65-year-old was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Finau lives in the Otahuhu area but was last known to be in West Auckland in the Laingholm and New Lynn areas.

Police are asking anyone who knows where he is or has information to contact police by calling on 105 and quoting file number 211203/4366.