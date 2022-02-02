Police appeal for sightings of missing man in the Wairarapa

Missing man Antony Farrell. Photo / NZ Police

Police searching for a missing man in the Wairarapa are asking the public for sightings of him near Lake Ferry Rd.

Antony Farrell was last seen on Monday January 31 at 2am on Te Ore Ore Rd in Masterton, and police say they are concerned for his welfare.

They are now asking the public for any sightings of a bearded man, about 168cm tall with a medium build in the Lake Ferry Rd area.

"A man matching Antony's description was sighted in the area before 7am yesterday and police would like to gather further information to confirm whether this was Mr Farrell."

Anyone who was in the same area at the same time, and saw a person matching the above description is asked to contact police on 105 and quote the file number 220201/5013.