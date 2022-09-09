Police appeal for sightings of missing Auckland 14-year-old

She has been missing since September 2. Photo / Supplied

She has been missing since September 2. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Auckland 14-year-old girl.

Serenity was reported missing from her home in Unsworth Heights, North Shore, on Friday, September 2.

A police spokesperson said they were continuing to conduct enquiries into her disappearance and they believe Serenity may be associating with people known to her in the South Auckland area.

"Given her age, Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing, and we would like to locate her so we can speak with her.

"If you see Serenity or have information that may assist Police, please call 111 quoting file number 220902/0632."

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.