Maia Herewini was remanded in custody until sentencing in November after a jury found him guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This story details sexual violence.

A gang member will remain behind bars until sentencing after he was found guilty of raping a teenage girl in her home in the Ruapehu region.

On Tuesday Maia Jean Herewini went on trial before Judge Stephanie Edwards and a jury of eight women and four men in the Whanganui District Court.

Herewini had denied charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Herewini, a member of the Mongrel Mob, got into bed with her on May 9, 2020, and began rubbing her leg and genitals over the onesie she was wearing.

When the girl, who was aged 13 at the time, questioned Herewini about what he was doing he told her to shut up before he removed her underwear and sexually assaulted her.

Before leaving, Herewini threatened to hurt the girl if she told anyone what happened.

About a month after the sexual assault the girl reported it to the school nurse.

The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday afternoon after all of the evidence had been heard but had not reached a decision by the end of the day so they resumed again on Thursday morning.

Herewini was found guilty on all three charges.

Judge Edwards remanded Herewini, who was aged 23 at the time of the attack, in custody to reappear for sentencing on November 18.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact

Safe to Talk

confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit

safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -

click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.