Police are releasing new sightings of missing man Kevin Taylor as part of an ongoing appeal. Photo / Police

Police have released new sightings of missing man Kevin Taylor as part of an ongoing appeal to find him.

The Titirangi and New Lynn communities are being asked to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for Taylor.

The 60-year-old reported missing from his Henderson home on August 14.

Taylor was last seen disembarking a bus at the New Lynn transport hub at 11.55am that day.

Through enquiries, police have obtained new sightings of Taylor moving around the New Lynn and Titirangi area.