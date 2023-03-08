Police and paramedics team up to crack down on Wellington disorder hotspot

Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics are deploying with Police on Friday and Saturday nights.

Wellington police and Wellington Free Ambulance (WFA) paramedics are teaming up from this weekend to crack down on a hotspot for alcohol-related harm in the CBD.

Inspector Dean Silvester said the area around Courtenay Place has been a hotspot location for alcohol-related harm, and often Friday and Saturday nights are filled with disorder events and harm to people or property.

The combined efforts of both organisations are working to ensure the safety and care of people enjoying a night out in town.

Silvester said the availability, medical expertise and professionalism of paramedics are making a “noticeable difference”.

“The presence of paramedics and the care they provide often de-escalate volatile situations,” he said.

It helps the often busy and packed emergency departments, as people are visiting them for minor injuries, Silvester said.

“It also frees up Police resources to focus on our role of keeping the community safe and taking enforcement action,” said Silvester.

Interim Head of Ambulance Francis Denton said the organisation values the collaboration and is pleased to be participating because of the clear advantages.

“Wellington Free Ambulance is always committed to the best possible outcomes for our patients and value the partnerships we have with our colleagues in Police to keep all our communities safe,” said Denton.

“And as a charity which relies on external funding to support their mahi, WFA is grateful for the funding from WCC which is helping them to deliver services for this initiative.”

The combined Police and WFA public safety patrols will run for 12 months, with a six-month evaluation phase.

The initiative is a part of the Poneke Promise, a co-ordinated community-driven effort launched in 2021 to keep central Wellington, lively, and welcoming.

WCC Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow said by collaborating with the Police and now also Wellington Free Ambulance in responding to safety concerns “we are making real progress towards reducing harm in the central city and creating a safe and vibrant experience for all”.











