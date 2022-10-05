Polar blast: Now it's the North Island's turn to freeze

October snow falls in Christchurch for first time in 53 years; polar blast sweeps through South Island, Wellington - cold temperatures in Auckland. Video / Supplied

An intense cold outbreak continues to affect New Zealand today, with unseasonal spring snow and chilly conditions now hitting the North Island - after blanketing big areas of the South Island in snow.

The MetService has issued a fresh heavy snow watch for Wairarapa.

Snow is also reportedly hitting Hawke's Bay; including around the Takapau Plains and Te Mata Peak.

The agency said the watch, issued at 8.45am, covered Wairarapa, including the Tararua Range south of Mt Bruce, and the eastern hills of Wellington.

Its forecasters said snow may lower to near sea level during this time, and amounts could approach warning criteria above about 200 metres.

❄ Snow in Wellington ❄



While most the snow showers are east of the city now, we have received reports of snow throughout the city overnight.



This video was captured by MetService Meteorologist Will Nepe in Johnsonville.



If you've got photos or videos of the snow, tag us! pic.twitter.com/wqjOdd9XAg — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2022

Snowfall was reported overnight on SH50 near Takapau. Further up at Ashley Clinton, in Central Hawke's Bay, the snow was settling.

Dannevirke residents reported a light fall around 7am with a heavier fall an hour later.

A MetService spokeswoman said it was "very unusual" weather for October.

She said snow showers were forecast for the rest of the morning in Tararua, which would turn into rain in the afternoon.

Further south in Wairarapa, the snow was much heavier with reports of 2cm on the Remutaka Hill. Snow showers are expected to return this evening on Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2), then clear early morning tomorrow.

Snow getting heavy in the North- Snow in Horopito in the Ruapehu District. Photo / Bevan Conley

Heavy dumpings of snow reached as far north as Stratford in Taranaki this morning, being the first time in 11 years that Stratford has had a major snowfall.

Stratford District Councillor Grant Boyde says the snow started just after 7am and has started to get heavy.

Boyde says he's so cold he's had to put his hands in a bucket of hot water before he gets back to work on the farm.

Snow falls in Mangatoki, south-west of Stratford, Taranaki. Photo / Matthew Smith

However, not everyone in the North is despising the unusual October weather.

Manganui Ski Area, a small club field on Mt Taranaki, is looking like it might open for the first time this season.

"Wee have snow!! Looks like the best cover of the season. We will need to wait for the storm to finish before we make an assessment. Watch this space!!", reads the club's Facebook post.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for the central North Island, affecting Desert Rd (SH1). It was closed between Rangipo and Waiouru after 4.40am because of snow but is now open again.

Waikato system manager of maintenance and operations, Cara Lauder, says motorists can prepare for the snowy conditions by ensuring their vehicles are safe, roadworthy and well equipped.

"Make sure you have a safe spare tyre, your lights, brakes and windscreen wipers are all working, and you have a clean windscreen inside and out. Ensure your cell phone is well charged and carry a car phone charger or power bank. Blankets, snacks and bottles of water are also a good idea, in case of an emergency or breakdown," she said.

Reduced speed limits are in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge because of strong gusts of wind.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE – 09:45AM

Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are in place on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge. Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^LB pic.twitter.com/ZjPab7Z7M4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 5, 2022

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter says the country won't see a second dump of snow but the cold will continue.

"Snow showers are persisting through Southland and Otago, all the way up past Banks Peninsula and into Southern Wairarapa, Some are even clipping the Central High Country and Taranaki.

"Those are expected to persist throughout into the early afternoon. As we go through the day the snow level will lift and the showers will ease, so we will start to see a transition to either showers or clearance," she said.

In the South Island, Christchurch had a large dose of October snow for the first time in 53 years.

Wanaka Airport recorded its lowest October minimum since testing began in 1992, and Aurora Energy confirmed multiple power outages hit the town this morning, which are likely to affect the region until midday.

A snowman at Dunedin's railway station. Otago Daily Times / Stephen Jaquiery

Motorists in the Queenstown area were advised this morning of black ice and transport authorities are warning people to avoid the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Drivers are told that if they do travel, to slow down as the roads are "like skating rinks".