Podular liquidation: Customer pays $350k for home that has not been delivered

Ben Leahy
3 mins to read
Eli Thomas and Sophie Annen, pictured with daughter Charlie-Rose, fear they could've lost 20 years of life savings. Photo / Dave Lintott

Eli Thomas fears he may have to spend the next 30 years of his life paying a $350,000 mortgage for a home he doesn’t have.

The 35-year-old thought he was setting his young family up

