Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the International Antarctic Centre to reveal the new Scott Base facility last year. Photo / George Heard

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to visit Antarctica to see research undertaken there by New Zealanders and mark the 65th year of Scott Base.

This year marks the first full season of Antarctic research and environmental protection after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern will travel there from October 25 to 28 to see first-hand the critical research undertaken by New Zealanders on the ice.

New Zealand is one of only several countries that has a territorial claim, base, and heritage responsibility in Antarctica.

"Antarctica is part of New Zealand's heritage and future and we're committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation," Ardern said.

"Globally significant research is also carried out by New Zealanders there and we're committed to that essential research through the Antarctic Science Platform and other research investments.

"Antarctic research is urgently needed to understand past and future climates, how we are affecting Antarctica, and how Antarctica will affect us."

Ardern said she would see first-hand the research, environmental protection, conservation and operations undertaken by New Zealanders and the challenges of working on the ice.

Co-operation among the Antarctic Treaty Parties, particularly the United States, New Zealand's Antarctic neighbour and partner for more than 60 years, would also be a focus.

"Co-operation in Antarctica and in the Antarctic Treaty System is more important than ever as we tackle the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss," Ardern said.

"It's also becoming an increasingly contested region where we must maintain and protect the integrity of this fragile part of the world."

Ardern would also view preliminary work for the redevelopment of Scott Base, which will secure the future of the research hub for at least the next 50 years. The Government-funded redevelopment is due to be completed in 2028.

In 2021 the Government allocated capital investment of $306m along with operating costs of $38m, which Antarctica New Zealand was using to replace the existing base and redevelop the Ross Island wind farm.