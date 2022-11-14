Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answered questions about global economic concerns at the East Asia Summit. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has switched from diplomacy mode to business mode - arriving in Hanoi on Monday for a three-day visit in what she says is an increasingly key and fast-growing market.

Ardern’s trade delegation to Vietnam is sandwiched in between the EAS Summit in Cambodia and the Apec Summit in Thailand at the end of the week. Other leaders who are G20 counties have gone to Indonesia for the G20 summit.

It will not be exclusively trade and business - visiting both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Ardern’s first two days include meetings with key political figures from the Communist Party of Vietnam.

After a wreath-laying at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Ardern had one on one meetings with Commmunist Party of Vietnam leaders, including the General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong- the most politically powerful man in Vietnam.

She also has meetings with Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc as well as other senior figures.

Ardern said blending politics and business was a key element in the Vietnam market.

She had spoken to Chinh at the East Asia Summit. “It was heartening to know he was not just aware of our trip, but very much involved in it. I think that speaks to the close connections between business, trade and politics in Vietnam.”

“My job for the trade delegation is very specific. I undertake meetings at leader level, they undertake meetings at a business level - but without the two of those, that’s what’s needed for the success of this mission.”

Vietnam is one of the countries in the CPTPP trade agreement and Ardern said that was behind the growth in trade. “It’s a growing relationship, a growing middle-class and a growing economy. That’s why it’s an important opportunity for us.”

The Vietnamese Communist government has been criticised by human rights groups on issues such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press, as well as worker rights.

Ardern said she consistently raised such issues “none of this comes as a surprise”.

She pointed to the CPTPP, in which New Zealand was one of the countries pushing for standards in labour laws,

“There’s one example where we used our engagement and trade relationships to make improvements.”

The main aim is to boost trade with Vietnam and to try to reboost the international education market after the Covid-19 border closures decimated it.

“We’ce chosen Vietnam for good reason. There are over $2 billion worth of trade opportunities already for New Zealand in Vietnam and it’s an area of considerable opportunity.”

She said trade with Vietnam had increased by 43 per cent in just five years and it was also New Zealand’s fourth-largest international education market. “We are looking to reignite and grow that market again post- Covid.”

Ardern’s 18-strong delegation includes Auckland University Vice Chancellor Dawn Freshwater, and companies looking to expand or move into the Viet Nam market. They include food and beverage companies, aviation, and tech.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor will also be on the trip - which is Ardern’s fourth business delegation of the year as she pushes the post-Covid reopening message.

It is also part of a broader push to try to diversify New Zealand’s trade to be less reliant on China.

The businesses in Ardern’s delegation range from Eco Store’s Pablo Kraus and Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw to Zespri.

Ardern will also visit Fonterra in Vietnam to see its technology to scan bone density, speak at the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and a Forbes Women’s Summit.

There will also be some sports diplomacy - she will meet Vietnam’s women’s football team, ahead of New Zealand co-hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.







