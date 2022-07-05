Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is meeting with Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews in Australia today before speaking to the media on the first full day of her trip.

Making a few brief comments ahead of the meeting, Ardern said she would talk to Andrews about challenges around mental health, infrastructure, and climate change.

She referrenced New Zealand and Australia's "shared values", saying she hoped to continue being in close contact with Andrews, as she was when responding to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Andrews likewise noted the importance of the calls.

Both Ardern and Andrews have experienced the ups and downs in popularity due to their handling of Covid-19.

In 2020, Andrews was dubbed "Australia's Jacinda Ardern" after using lockdowns and restrictions to keep Covid-19 at bay – but surging case numbers and different variants ended up putting Victorians into one of the longest series of lockdowns in the world – a total of nine months between March 2020 and October 2021.

The two were in regular contact through the pandemic, especially during the ill-fated trans Tasman bubble, and both are now focused on re-opening and trying to attract back tourists and workers.

Andrews, who also leads the Victoria branch of the Australian Labor Party, is up for re-election as premier later this year and was first elected in 2014 – he is tipped to easily win re-election based on the polls.

Ardern spent the morning at a business breakfast hosted by ANZ focusing on sustainability and climate change, and was also attended by ANZ's New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson.

Ardern is in Australia with a business delegation and the early days of her five-day visit will focus on business before her formal meetings with Australia's PM Anthony Albanese at the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum on Friday.

Ardern said yesterday that a business delegation to Australia was long in the planning – but had been delayed until now because of Covid-19.

"In my mind, regardless of Covid, this is the kind of trade mission I would be keen to lead. This is one of our key markets, whether it's trade, tourism or investment."

This afternoon, Ardern is visiting Monash Innovation Centre, which a number of New Zealand companies work with on innovation in food.

Her day is capped off with a networking dinner hosted by NZ Trade and Enterprise.