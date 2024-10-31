Advertisement
PM Christopher Luxon responds to Mike King mental health alcohol claims

Security and emergency incidents a daily reality for AT, out of blue decision to move Auckland Speedway and bowel cancer breakthrough at Otago uni.

WARNING: This article discusses suicide, mental health and alcoholism and may be distressing for some readers.

Christopher Luxon has distanced himself from claims by Mike King that alcohol is a solution to mental health issues.

But the Prime Minister backed King’s Gumboot Friday campaign, which takes place today, and the efforts of King’s government-funded I Am Hope campaign to get more counselling sessions for young people.

Earlier King defended his claims that “alcohol is the solution for people with mental health issues” and said medical research proving it is linked with suicide is a matter of opinion.

Speaking to media this morning, Luxon said he did not agree with King’s comments about alcohol, but said he still supports the work Gumboot Friday and I Am Hope does for young people around New Zealand.

“Access to mental health is absolutely important.

“Don’t agree with the comments, good he’s provided some context around - alcohol causes major harm in New Zealand,” Luxon summarised.

“Alcohol harm is a serious issue in New Zealand.”

Mike King with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey after the pre-Budget announcement of a $24 million boost for Gumboot Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Luxon said he has not spoken to King since the controversy and said Labour was “playing politics” by saying that funding should be halted for Gumboot Friday.

“This is an organisation that has delivered results. Do not play politics with youth mental health - I know it is easy for Labour to do so,” the PM said.

King, whose youth counselling service also has $24 million in Government funding despite criticisms from the Auditor-General about the “unusual and inconsistent” procurement process, made the comments on Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive on Wednesday.

Alcohol use has been found to be associated with a 94% increase in the risk of suicide, a meta-analysis report from 2022 said. Alcohol use and death by suicide: A meta-analysis of 33 studies included 10 million participants.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey told the Herald “I disagree with the comments [King] has made regarding alcohol use being a solution to mental health”.

Doocey defended the $24m of taxpayer money going to King’s Gumboot Friday, saying “it will allow young people ... to have access to free mental health counselling. My interest remains with the additional young New Zealanders who are able to access support”.

Doocey said the Government took alcohol harm seriously and pointed to its recent raising of alcohol levies.

“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.”

King told the Herald he stood by his statements and dismissed research about alcohol’s harms.

He also claimed there would be evidence proving him right, however, he did not provide any research when asked.

King hung up after being pressed on the issue, claiming the increased risk of suicide from alcohol consumption was a matter of opinion and that he would have to “agree to disagree”.

‘I’m a drug addict, I’m an alcoholic’: King says booze the solution to mental distress

King was speaking on the issue in connection with a suicide prevention fundraising event in Dunedin struggling to gain an alcohol licence from the council. He said any alcohol ban would be “classic overreach” and then claimed it was the solution for people with mental health.

“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues.

“It’s actually the solution to our problem and until you come with a better solution…

“It stops those thoughts,” he explained.

“I would suggest to you that alcohol has prevented more young people from taking their own lives than it actually makes them take their own lives.

“I mean, I’m a drug addict, an alcoholic; my whole life, I’ve used drugs and alcohol to stop that little voice inside my head that told me that I wasn’t good enough, that I was useless.

“It’s a release, it’s like a video game.

“It’s like methadone, it keeps us going until some help comes along. It’s our life jacket.”

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

  • Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)
  • Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
  • Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234
  • What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)
  • Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
  • Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737
  • If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
