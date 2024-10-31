Speaking to media this morning, Luxon said he did not agree with King’s comments about alcohol, but said he still supports the work Gumboot Friday and I Am Hope does for young people around New Zealand.
Alcohol use has been found to be associated with a 94% increase in the risk of suicide, a meta-analysis report from 2022 said. Alcohol use and death by suicide: A meta-analysis of 33 studies included 10 million participants.
Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey told the Herald “I disagree with the comments [King] has made regarding alcohol use being a solution to mental health”.
Doocey defended the $24m of taxpayer money going to King’s Gumboot Friday, saying “it will allow young people ... to have access to free mental health counselling. My interest remains with the additional young New Zealanders who are able to access support”.
Doocey said the Government took alcohol harm seriously and pointed to its recent raising of alcohol levies.
“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.”
King hung up after being pressed on the issue, claiming the increased risk of suicide from alcohol consumption was a matter of opinion and that he would have to “agree to disagree”.
‘I’m a drug addict, I’m an alcoholic’: King says booze the solution to mental distress
King was speaking on the issue in connection with a suicide prevention fundraising event in Dunedin struggling to gain an alcohol licence from the council. He said any alcohol ban would be “classic overreach” and then claimed it was the solution for people with mental health.
“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues.
“It’s actually the solution to our problem and until you come with a better solution…
“It stops those thoughts,” he explained.
“I would suggest to you that alcohol has prevented more young people from taking their own lives than it actually makes them take their own lives.