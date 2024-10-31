“Access to mental health is absolutely important.

“Don’t agree with the comments, good he’s provided some context around - alcohol causes major harm in New Zealand,” Luxon summarised.

“Alcohol harm is a serious issue in New Zealand.”

Mike King with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey after the pre-Budget announcement of a $24 million boost for Gumboot Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said he has not spoken to King since the controversy and said Labour was “playing politics” by saying that funding should be halted for Gumboot Friday.

“This is an organisation that has delivered results. Do not play politics with youth mental health - I know it is easy for Labour to do so,” the PM said.

King, whose youth counselling service also has $24 million in Government funding despite criticisms from the Auditor-General about the “unusual and inconsistent” procurement process, made the comments on Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive on Wednesday.

Alcohol use has been found to be associated with a 94% increase in the risk of suicide, a meta-analysis report from 2022 said. Alcohol use and death by suicide: A meta-analysis of 33 studies included 10 million participants.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey told the Herald “I disagree with the comments [King] has made regarding alcohol use being a solution to mental health”.

Doocey defended the $24m of taxpayer money going to King’s Gumboot Friday, saying “it will allow young people ... to have access to free mental health counselling. My interest remains with the additional young New Zealanders who are able to access support”.

Doocey said the Government took alcohol harm seriously and pointed to its recent raising of alcohol levies.

“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.”

King told the Herald he stood by his statements and dismissed research about alcohol’s harms.

He also claimed there would be evidence proving him right, however, he did not provide any research when asked.

King hung up after being pressed on the issue, claiming the increased risk of suicide from alcohol consumption was a matter of opinion and that he would have to “agree to disagree”.

‘I’m a drug addict, I’m an alcoholic’: King says booze the solution to mental distress

King was speaking on the issue in connection with a suicide prevention fundraising event in Dunedin struggling to gain an alcohol licence from the council. He said any alcohol ban would be “classic overreach” and then claimed it was the solution for people with mental health.

“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues.

“It’s actually the solution to our problem and until you come with a better solution…

“It stops those thoughts,” he explained.

“I would suggest to you that alcohol has prevented more young people from taking their own lives than it actually makes them take their own lives.

“I mean, I’m a drug addict, an alcoholic; my whole life, I’ve used drugs and alcohol to stop that little voice inside my head that told me that I wasn’t good enough, that I was useless.

“It’s a release, it’s like a video game.

“It’s like methadone, it keeps us going until some help comes along. It’s our life jacket.”

