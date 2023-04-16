Plumes of black smoke fill the sky in Takanini, Auckland, after a fire this afternoon. Video / Supplied

Emergency services are on the scene of a “well-involved” fire this afternoon in Takanini, Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ rushed to the scene after several calls reporting a shed was on fire, a spokesperson said.

The fire was “well-involved” when crews arrived at around 3.10pm this afternoon.

Four fire engines remain on the scene as they attempt to battle the blaze.

Plumes of black smoke fill the sky in Takanini, Auckland, after a fire this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Plumes of black smoke could be seen filling the sky in the suburb this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said they have also attended as a precaution.