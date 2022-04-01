Ploughmans Bakery bread batches recalled after plastic warning

Toast with avocado and egg. Photo / 123rf

George Weston Foods (NZ) Limited is recalling specific batches of its Ploughmans Bakery brand Country Grains Bread, after the company reported it may contain foreign matter or plastic.

The affected batches will have the best before date as "02APR22" on the bread tag.

The affected product listed on this notice should not be consumed and returned to place of purchase for an immediate refund.

There have been no reports of injury, but the company is advising people who have consumed the product and are concerned to seek medical advice.

The affected product is sold in supermarkets and selected retail outlets throughout the North Island only.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund and can phone 0800 449 660 with any queries.

The recall does not affect any other batches of this product or any other Ploughmans Bakery or George Weston Foods (NZ) Limited products.