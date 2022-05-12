Robyn Peters died in a crash during a charity motorcycle rally in February 2021. Photo / Supplied

A motorcyclist who caused the death of a fellow rider during a charity rally has been reminded in court that he received first aid from the dying woman's sister.

John Nelson Berridge, of Auckland, changed his pleas on Thursday, the fourth day of a trial in the Napier District Court.

He pleaded guilty to careless use of a motor vehicle causing the death of Waipawa woman Robyn Olive Peters, 51, with whom he collided during the charity run raising funds for the SPCA on February 7, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to careless use causing injury to his pillion passenger, Georgina Carson-Waihi, who had met him at the rally organiser's house the night before.

In court, Berridge was reminded by Peters' sister, Joy Thompson, who was also on the ride, that Thompson had provided first aid to Berridge after the crash, which left him with a compound fracture to the right leg.

"After the accident I was helping you and your passenger, and was not with my sister as she was dying," Thompson said.

The trial was told that Thompson had run to her "bent and buckled" sister, but was directed by a doctor who was helping Peters to tend to Berridge and Carson-Waihi.

Judge Robert Spear convicted Berridge on both charges, but discharged him without criminal penalty after Berridge undertook to make emotional harm payments totalling $10,000 to Peters' family.

Waipawa woman Robyn Peters is memorialised on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / NZME

Berridge will also make a payment of $1000 to Carson-Waihi.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

The court was told during the trial that Berridge had been stationary on the side of State Highway 51 near the Awatoto intersection, before pulling out into the northbound lane heading towards Napier.

Whether there was a "T-bone" collision caused by Berridge attempting a U-turn or whether Peters' bike struck Berridge's from behind was in dispute between the prosecution and defence.

However, defence counsel Alistair Haskett said on Thursday that Berridge, who testified he had no memory of the crash, accepted after hearing the evidence that he was responsible for it.

"He accepts that he moved out into the roadway without checking that the way was clear," Haskett said.

Judge Spear said there was no criminal culpability in the case needing to be addressed.

He said it was a mistake with "horrible consequences", made by a man with a previously good record of riding motorcycles.

"The convictions themselves will be a penalty."

The judge told Peters' relatives in the public gallery that the emotional harm payments, to be split evenly between her two children, were not "blood money". He was required by law to take the offer into account.

"You can accept the money and keep it, or it can be paid to an appropriate charity," the judge said.

The judge said he was satisfied that the payments were all that Berridge could afford. He was a 65-year-old man who was still working and was living in rented accommodation.

A statement was read to the court by Thompson, who is now the surviving sibling of three. Her brother Gary died four years ago.

She said Robyn Peters (nee Harper), a keen motorcyclist and horsewoman, worked for Downer in Waipawa and was well loved by her many friends.

"The day of the funeral proved that. The turnout was huge," Thompson said. "Her children, Casey and Damon, were blown away."

Peters is also survived by a 4-year-old grand-daughter, Ava.