From left to right, the Assistant Director Cherie Lockley, and Director Glen Mathews of the upcoming 'The Borrowers' play at the Riverlea Theatre in Hamilton. Photo / Guy Lewis

The Borrowers is a play by Charles Way based on a book by Mary Norton and has been a satisfying challenge on almost all fronts according to Playbox director Glen Mathews.

Hamilton Playbox’s opening production for the 2024 season has brought together a group of young cast members from around the Waikato and presented a number of interesting challenges, he says.

The Borrowers is set around a family of tiny people who live secretly below a clock in a house located in England and “borrow” from the big people to survive.

Key characters are Homily, Pod and Arrietty. Pod goes ‘borrowing’ for items, Homily does the usual domestic jobs and Arrietty becomes even more curious about the life of the ‘Big People’.

From left to right, the lead actors of The Borrowers, Meadow Park (Homily Clock), Liam Dobson (Pod), and Anika Synders (Arrietty Clock). Photo / Guy Lewis

The source of the plot is the interaction between the minuscule Borrowers and the “human beans”. The main character Arrietty often begins relationships with Big People that have chaotic effects on the lives of herself and her family, causing her parents to react with fear and worry.

Mathews gained his introduction to theatre through church and school productions before being introduced to the work at Riverlea Theatre.

‘’I auditioned for Allegiance with Hamilton Playbox thinking I might be lucky to get a small role. Instead, I was cast in a lead role who was on stage for the entire show.’’

He loved the experience so much he threw himself into Playbox and Riverlea.

‘’I also joined the Playbox Committee and worked on the production side of a series of shows. I was given the opportunity to direct Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars in 2022. This was a mixed-age cast and a lot of fun.

“Since then I have also branched out, performing in “Doubt” at Cambridge’s Gaslight Theatre, and started my own production company with my friend Jason Wing, Wing Valley Productions, through which I performed in the play The Pillowman, directed the play Anahera and produced the highly successful run of the musical The Trail to Oregon.

Mathews has loved The Borrowers story since he was a child.

‘’When I discovered there was a play written for The Borrowers, I knew straight away that I wanted to take on the challenge of recreating the magic of the story on stage. I searched for the script so I could read it - but couldn’t find it anywhere.

‘’Eventually I was able to contact Charles Way (the playwright) and email him asking where I could purchase a copy from - he very generously emailed me a copy of the script.

‘’What I love about the show, and what it offers the audience, is the chance to suspend belief. One of the biggest challenges has been showing these little people on stage with normal-sized humans, and finding a way to do that which doesn’t look cheap or look like a “cop-out”.

‘’The key to this has been through the work of props (Organised by Cat Dwyer), costumes (Liz Field), and careful discussion with my incredible set builder, Hugh Field.

‘’The forced perspective we are using, elevated by the incredible performances of our talented cast, will allow the audience to enter the world of The Borrowers in a way that feels complete and authentic.

‘’This is definitely a show for all ages. From the comedic fight scenes that will appeal to children as young as 5 or 6, to the strained but loving relationship of the parent The Borrowers that will resonate with the adult audience, there really is something in it for everyone.

‘’We have been so lucky with the cast of this show, ending up with a cast of relative theatre newcomers. Our youngest cast member, Arielle Hughes (6), has been delightful to work with and brings a great burst of energy to the show. Holly Fulforth and Alice Field, as the only cast members over the age of 17, have been incredible in helping to ground the rest of the cast and create a really professional show.

“Anika Snyders (10) is our lead actress and she is doing a phenomenal job. Her ability to memorise lines and stage directions, as well as piling emotion and weight into what she says, has given me and the entire cast plenty to work with from her central role.

‘’I would also like to give a special mention to Cherie Lockley, who is my assistant director for this show. She was also my assistant director for Sherlock Holmes and we worked so well together that I knew I had to have her back for this one. Her insight and our ability to bounce ideas off each other has been priceless, and I could not have put this show on stage without her.’’

The Hamilton Playbox production of The Borrowers can be experienced at the Riverlea Theatre, Riverlea Rd, Hamilton, from April 6 to April 20. Bookings via iTicket.





