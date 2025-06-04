Hundreds of thousands of plastic beads have washed up on beaches in the Hauraki Gulf.
Only half of the plastics businesses using nurdles have signed up to voluntary spill prevention initiatives.
Plastics NZ CEO Rachel Barker and others are calling for legislation to force companies to prevent spills.
Hundreds of thousands of tiny plastic beads used to manufacture products like water tanks and milk bottles have washed up on northern beaches in parts of the Hauraki Gulf with the plastics industry saying it’s possible the company responsible for the spill doesn’t care about the pollution they’ve caused.
TheHerald filmed at Oneroa Beach on Waiheke Island where lentil-sized plastic pellets or nurdles were clustered in their thousands amongst seaweed on the high tide mark. Thousands of the particles have also washed up on the northern side of Motuihe Island.
There are 435 plastics businesses in New Zealand, many of which import plastic pellets and melt them down to create products like stormwater pipes, road cones and containers.
However, only half of the businesses using nurdles have signed up to voluntary initiatives to prevent them spilling into drains and washing out to sea.
Plastics New Zealand CEO Rachel Barker called the Herald’s video “heartbreaking” and was disappointed many in her industry haven’t bothered to use mitigation devices like litter traps in drains to stop plastic beads ending up on beaches.
“Unfortunately, human nature being what it is, there will be an element of that. I think it sucks, quite frankly. From where we sit, there is no excuse. The mitigation measures are clear and easy to implement.”
Waiheke Island local Greg Yeoman told the Herald he was “horrified” to see the plastic beads littering Oneroa Beach when he went for a walk on Friday.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he told the Herald.
Yeoman said seeing the scale of the pollution was deeply frustrating considering he co-founded a business called Enviropod 30 years ago with the express intention of diverting waste from stormwater drains using nets which trap litter.
Yeoman has spent more time overseas recently in places like Canada where strict laws require innovative products like his – a contrast to New Zealand where fines for such pollution are rarely handed out.
Auckland Council has not fined any business or individual for plastic pollution in the past two years and it appears there’s unlikely to be any form of investigation or formal clean-up after the most recent spill that’s sullied beaches in the Hauraki Gulf.
Millions of these things are coming off industrial sites
The council’s compliance manager Adrian Wilson told the Herald identifying offending operators is challenging.
“Nurdles are very difficult to clean up and to trace the pathway or source of the contaminant,” he said.
Wilson cast doubt on whether litter traps in drains would help saying microplastics like nurdles are generally under 5mm in size.
“It would be difficult for litter traps and stormwater devices to capture nurdles and then be effectively maintained without large cost or introduction of new regulations.”
Yeoman was critical of the council’s stance on the issue telling the Herald his company has successfully used 1mm “nurdle liners” in drains for “several years”, including at local plastic companies, and overseas where he’s worked with the Chemical Industry Association of Canada and the Plastics Association of America.
She too was “extremely disappointed” so few plastic manufacturing companies were interested in taking action to prevent pollution and backed any moves – including national legislation – to ensure action is taken on the issue.
“It’s a huge issue that needs to be tackled from all angles – individuals taking responsibility for their plastic use and joining one of our clean-ups, companies choosing sustainable initiatives, or the government creating effective policy to address the issue – we want to see all of it,” she said.
Environment Minister Penny Simmonds told the Herald the loss of microplastics into the environment is a serious issue.
However, she did not address questions about whether she felt the current system for handling nurdles was fit for purpose, or if legislative tweaks were on the cards.
“Currently, the Government’s focus is on a product stewardship scheme for farm plastics, agrichemicals, and their containers,” she said.
