Plastic beads pollute Hauraki Gulf beaches, industry criticised for inaction

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Hundreds of thousands of “nurdles” have washed up on Waiheke’s Oneroa Beach. Video / Dean Purcell, Alyse Wright
  • Hundreds of thousands of plastic beads have washed up on beaches in the Hauraki Gulf.
  • Only half of the plastics businesses using nurdles have signed up to voluntary spill prevention initiatives.
  • Plastics NZ CEO Rachel Barker and others are calling for legislation to force companies to prevent spills.

Hundreds of thousands of tiny plastic beads used to manufacture products like water tanks and milk bottles have washed up on northern beaches in parts of the Hauraki Gulf with the plastics industry saying it’s possible the company responsible for the spill doesn’t care about the pollution they’ve caused.

