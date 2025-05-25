“After China closed its recycling markets to the rest of the world, the market for coloured 1 (PET) plastics began to fade, and it is now uneconomic for the Far North to recycle these,” FNDC said.

The council has continued to accept this grade of plastics in the hope markets would recover. However, the stockpile of coloured 1 (PET) plastic has now reached 190 tonnes and has deteriorated to the point it cannot now be recycled.

“After June 16, the council will offer a one-month grace period where coloured 1 (PET) plastics will be accepted for landfill at no charge. From mid-July, disposing of coloured 1 (PET) plastics will attract the same charge as other household waste going to landfill.”

Zero Waste spokeswoman Sue Coutts said the decision highlighted the need to shift focus from recycling to reusable packaging solutions.

She said the aim should be there to be a shift away from recycling and more focus on reducing and reusing.

“It’s definitely good to shift to reuse and avoid buying single-use containers in the first place if you can.”

“We should be investing as a country in systems for reuse and putting in place product stewardship schemes that require producers, wholesalers and retailers to change their products, packaging and business models.”

She said retailers and businesses should cover the real cost of putting packaging out into the market.

“That is the full cost to collect, sort, transport and recycle their packaging. At the moment councils and ratepayers often have to pick up the tab.”

She said there aren’t many options for non-recyclable plastics.

“The best thing to do is to stop collecting them so time and money are not wasted on collection, sorting, baling storage etc. And being clear and transparent about what is and is not recyclable with the public is a very important part of all kerbside and commercial collections.”

Government standardised the materials collected through kerbside to 1, 2 and 5 plastics so that councils did not get pressured into accepting other plastics with low volumes and poor markets, she added.