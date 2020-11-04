Plans for national road trauma centre in Christchurch underway

Plans for a National Road Trauma Centre in Christchurch are underway. Photo / NZH

Christchurch could become the home of a new national road trauma centre.

The facility would help the Road Traffic Accident Trauma Trust deliver road safety initiatives, research, clinical care and innovative technology to reduce crashes.

The proposal has been launched to key health agencies, road safety organisations, and emergency services who have endorsed establishment of the centre.

Trust chair Sarah Dean said they are seeking sponsorship and community support to establish the facility in close proximity to the Justice and Health Precincts.

Intensive Care Specialist Dr David Bowie said: "The centre will be the first of its kind in the world. I have seen a lot of trauma in my career, and from my perspective, any initiatives that prevent road crashes are so vitally important.

"I see the direct consequences of road crashes on the survivors and their whānau and there is a need to provide long term support."

He said the centre is a unique opportunity that focuses on educating the general public and patient-centric care.

"It will also encourage greater industry collaboration amongst health care and transport industry professionals to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries from road crashes."

The trust announced an indicative cost of $2.2 million for the fit-out and design of the centre.

It is aiming to source this through public and private sponsorship.

Other associated costs, including commercial land lease or land purchase, will also need to be taken into account.

They are planning to start crowdfunding early next year.

Dean said the trust is expecting it to take 12 to 18 months for the centre to get underway.

"We have had tremendous support over the past 10 years and have worked alongside many caring and compassionate industry professionals who have shared our vision.

"We all recognise that a specialist centre needs to be established to meet the complex needs of people affected by road crashes, enhance collaboration amongst industry professionals and agencies, and reduce the economic cost of road trauma in our communities."

For further information visit the website here.