Emergency services were called to the beach just after 6pm Saturday. The two people were unresponsive when brought to shore by lifeguards. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The two men who lost their lives at Piha Beach had chosen one of the most dangerous spots to enter the water and family say they did not know how to swim.

United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Club president Robert Ferguson is today praising efforts of lifeguards, first responders and bystanders who did everything possible to save the lives of the pair who had only spent 30 minutes at the beach before tragedy struck.

He said everyone was shaken by the events, with it ending in the worst possible way. The pair were pulled unconscious from the sea on Auckland’s west coast yesterday evening. Both were unable to be revived.

“No one slept very well last night,” said Ferguson who was one of the 50-plus people responding to the unfolding emergency and admitting it was just starting to hit him now.

“It was like an operating theatre on the beach...I’m massively proud of our guys.

“We save hundreds of people every year from drowning and we prevent thousands from swimming in silly places. To lose a couple like that is heartwrenching.”

Swimmers at Piha Beach under the watchful eye of lifeguards a day after two people died in an unpatrolled section of the beach. Photo / Alex Burton

He said the lifesaving club’s volunteer patrol was closing down for the day when a lifeguard in the tower spotted two people in the water near the river mouth around 200m from Lion Rock.

The patrol captain called for preventative action, with two lifeguards sent to tell the pair they were swimming in a dangerous spot and that guards were going off patrol for the day and to be careful.

“Halfway down he could see that it had gone from a preventative action to a rescue.”

Ferguson said after issuing a rescue call a boat was launched.

“By the time the lifeguards had got to the position where the swimmers had gone in and put their tubes and fins on and swam out, they were gone.”

He said the pair were described by family at the beach as “non-swimmers”.

And he regarded the spot where the pair chose to swim as one of the most dangerous on the beach.

“They chose a spot on the beach where it was flat and it’s flat because it’s deep.

“They would have walked in and it might have been waist-deep and two more steps it would have been over their heads.

“We think that’s what happened.

“The rescue boat started the search and then quite quickly found the first victim face down in the water so they pulled him in the boat.

“They drove it back to the beach for assistance and started resuscitation.”

He said family approached them and asked for the whereabouts of a second person.

At this point Ferguson and eight others who were nearby were called in to help with the search effort.

There were now five rescue craft in the water but it was thanks to the police helicopter the second victim was spotted from the air.

“The police helicopter landed very quickly right next to us and the crew jumped out and ran fully-kitted with helmet, boots, into the water’s edge and just over knee-depth water grabbed hold of the second patient.”

Resuscitation efforts started on that person but it was too late.

Emergency services were called to Piha Beach just after 6pm on Saturday when two people got into trouble in the water. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ferguson said it was an enormous response with off-duty lifeguards from the Piha Surf Life Saving Club, St John first responders, police, Westpac paramedics and locals with expert health skills.

“I am hugely proud of my team and what they did.”

He said it deeply affected everyone involved. There were more than 52 people at the debrief after the incident.

“If that group of people couldn’t have brought those guys back I think nothing could have.”

From car park to the sea

Ferguson said he believed the victims had pulled up to a Piha car park and entered the water close to their vehicle - a spot the long-time surf lifesaver would never think of going for a swim.

“They had only been there half an hour. They’d driven down to the beach, walked over the sandhills and straight into the water.

"My understanding is they were described by the family as 'non-swimmers'."

“This is my 50th season out here and there are places on the beach I don’t swim because it’s too dangerous.

“Where they went in I wouldn’t have gone in.”

Flowers at the United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Club tower after two people lost their lives. Photo / Alex Burton

Just hours after the tragedy there had been an outpouring of support from the close-knit beach community, showing their gratitude in floral tributes.

“We’ve got massive support from our community.

“The thing that was extremely difficult this morning was that someone had left flowers on the base of our tower. It’s extremely sad.”

The surf club posted their condolences to the family extending aroha to the family and friends who lost loved ones at the beach.

Sadly Ferguson said yesterday’s tragedy could have been averted if the pair had basic swimming skills.

“If they would have floated we would have rescued them right there.”

He reminded anyone swimming at beaches this summer needed to swim between the flags.

“If there are no flags don’t swim.”

Horror weekend as drowning toll rises to six

This afternoon the drowning toll rose to six when a person died following a water-related emergency at Tāwharanui Regional Park.

Beachgoers performed CPR on a man for 30 minutes until paramedics arrived at Anchor Bay.

Police confirmed someone died at the beach shortly before 2pm.

Three earlier deaths occurred between late Friday afternoon and yesterday morning in Auckland, including a person who police described as dying in a “water incident” at a Takapuna address on Saturday.

The evening before a man and woman died after they were pulled unconscious from the water by bystanders within half an hour of each other at Auckland northern suburbs’ beaches Narrow Neck and Big Manly, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

The alarm was raised at Narrow Neck Beach about 4.30pm when someone pointed to an “upside-down” woman about 10m away from him in the water and asked, ‘Is she all right?’, one rescuer told the Herald.

He turned her over and pulled her to shore, where an off-duty lifeguard and about 15 others tried to help the unresponsive woman before an ambulance arrived.

”Half an hour later, bystanders also pulled an unresponsive man from the water at Big Manly Beach, Manly resident Johnny Lind said.

”He was swimming and we saw, out of our window, his buttocks sticking up.

We thought he may have been snorkelling, as a lot of people do that here.

Police later confirmed the man had died.



















