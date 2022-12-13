Mark Adcock has been seriously injured in a car accident. Photo / Supplied

A young driver critically injured in a terrifying car accident has been put in an induced coma.

Mark Adcock from Blenheim suffered severe facial injuries in a car crash on Queen Charlotte Drive near Picton on Saturday evening.

His distraught family say hehas broken almost every bone in his face and had to be cut free from the wreckage.

His sister Socorra (Corra) Adcock says her mum and stepdad have flown from Blenheim to Wellington where Mark is in intensive care at Wellington Hospital.

“He has substantial damages to his face, needing intensive facial surgery.

“Doctors are unsure as to the extent of his brain injury. As of now he’s got no bleeding or bruising to it but they won’t know if he’s got any brain injury until he’s awake.”

Corra, who lives in Melbourne, Australia says her mum and stepdad flew over on Sunday morning after police broke the news Mark had been in a serious accident.

She is now trying to raise funds to travel to Wellington to be at her brother’s bedside too.

Mark has suffered a lot of trauma, especially to his face, she says.

“All bones in his face are broken. Nose, jaw, cheek and more.

“His lungs are bruised and was filled with blood. Doctors have kept him asleep and are awaiting to find out more about his facial surgery.”

A police spokeswoman says emergency services were called to the serious crash involving one car on Queen Charlotte Drive about 7.20pm on Saturday.

St John Ambulance attended the scene, sending both an ambulance and a rapid response unit.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Wellington hospital via helicopter in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

Corra has set up a gofundme page to help her family in Blenheim while they are in Wellington.

“We are all just hoping and praying that Mark will recover fast but we all know that the road to recovery is going to be a long and challenging one,” she says.

“I’m just hoping and praying that I can try and find a way to fly over to New Zealand to be with my family, but unfortunately plane tickets aren’t that cheap this time of year.

“It’s hard on me to see my baby brother in a hospital bed and my mum in tears, and myself not being able to be there to give her the support she needs.”

To donate, visit the fundraising page here.

- Marlborough App