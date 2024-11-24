Another social media user said, “So why can they wear gang insignia but I can’t?”

Images of a police officer wearing a gang vest have gone viral on social media.

Many commentators said the images showed double standards, as police have just started arresting people for wearing patches this week.

The new offence carries a fine of up to $5000 or six months imprisonment.

In a statement this afternoon, Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said police were aware of the images “showing a police officer wearing a gang patch in an office”.

“New Zealand Police sets high standards for its officers and this behaviour falls well short of expectations, and is disappointing.

“The officer pictured has come forward to take responsibility, and the image is understood to have been taken several months ago.”

A policeman is seen to be wearing a gang patch in this video. Photo supplied

Basham said police will be making enquiries to understand the full circumstances, before looking at what action may be taken.

Gang members have warned of the potential for violence to ‘erupt’ as the new laws are enforced.

Black Power life member Denis O’Reilly said he felt apprehensive about how the police raids would be carried out.

“If someone does get caught, it’ll be expected that they defend their patch, so who knows what will eventuate,” O’Reilly said, the day before the law came into effect.

“I think there are probably policemen who are salivating at the thought of midnight and ready to engage in some score settling ... I think some particularly younger gang members, will gleefully accept their challenge. So I’m worried about that.”

Police revealed on Friday they had made 11 gang patch arrests in the first 24 hours of the ban.

Police publicly announced they had arrested and charged a man “outside a residential address” for wearing a Mangu Kaha patch in Papakura on Thursday.

“The 51-year-old man initially refused to turn over his patch to police, however did so following further conversations with the officers.

“He was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place,” Basham said earlier.

The man is scheduled to appear in Papakura District Court on November 28.

Police made another announcement about “Operation Nickel”, the enforcement of breaches by gangs, today.

“There have been two arrests in Eastern District and a range of activity around the country as Police continue to respond to reported breaches of the Gangs Act.”

Basham said overall there were good levels of compliance with the new gang patch laws, and “actions taken in the past few days show police will not hesitate to take enforcement action when there are clear breaches.”

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.