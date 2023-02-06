Haruru brothers Liam, 8, and Dylan Nicholson, 7, took out first prize for this taniwha. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Paihia’s annual sandcastle competition returned last Saturday with a display of summer creativity.
Fittingly for Waitangi weekend, many of the winning entries focussed on Māori themes, including a taniwha, a tiki and the great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua.
It was a case of second time lucky for the organisers, Bay of Islands Rotary Club and the Sandpit Bar, who postponed the event from the previous weekend due to an ominous weather forecast. Fourteen teams entered this year.