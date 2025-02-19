The house where Pauline Hanna was found dead is up for sale again.

Wallace said he was not “disregarding” the house’s past, but his listing was there to highlight the positives, including the property’s location and luxury finish.

The expected sale price has yet to be revealed but it is understood the home is being pitched at families.

No definition of a qualified buyer, expert says

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand ambassador Andy Stewart said requiring a qualified buyer and having no open homes is standard procedure for homes with a checkered past.

Stewart, who had been an agent for nearly four decades, helped sell the Palmerston North home of Mark Lundy some 25 years ago.

Lundy killed wife Christine and 7-year-old daughter Amber inside their Karamea Cres home in 2000.

Flowers line the footpath outside the Lundy home as police and forensic scientists work at the murder scene inside. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stewart said the request for no open homes and a qualified buyer usually came from the vendor.

He said it was put in place to ensure there were genuine buyers and not those interested in “dark tourism”.

“It’s about controlling the situation.

“The Lundy house was a classic situation. Everyone wanted to come and have a look and be nosey.”

Stewart said there was no specific definition for a qualified buyer and each agent would have their own way of deciding.

It could include checking someone’s ID, looking at their property ownership history or just “asking the right questions”.

House on the market for third time

Property records show Polkinghorne transferred ownership of the Remuera house to his sister in December. On the same day, a mortgage was lodged against the property.

The sprawling mansion was originally marketed by Ray White in 2021. The house was taken off the market in July of that year. It was then listed by Sotheby’s International Realty in June 2022 and again failed to sell.

The 376sq m, four-bedroom house is being pitched at families.

Polkinghorne and Hanna bought the house for $1.025m in November 2002.

The following year the property was transferred to the trustees, Polkinghorne, Hanna and his sister, Ruth Hughes.

In June 2021 it had a rateable value (RV) of $6.2m. The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with ocean views from the second storey.

Polkinghorne ‘looking towards the future’

Polkinghorne, who was acquitted in September last year of his wife’s murder, confirmed this month he no longer lived at the property.

“I moved out ... I am looking forward to the future,” he said.

Philip Polkinghorne leaves the Auckland High Court after the not guilty verdict. Photo / Dean Purcell

Polkinghorne is believed to have amassed significant legal bills after successfully defending the murder charge. The Crown had alleged he strangled Hanna at the house and staged the scene to look like a suicide.

The defence said the health executive was highly stressed and took her own life.

The jury found Polkinghorne not guilty of murder after an eight-week trial but said they did not think there was enough evidence to support that Hanna committed suicide.

At trial, jurors were shown police photos and a video tour of the Remuera house as the Crown argued its case. The jury also visited the property.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.