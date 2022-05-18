Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Phil Goff: Maximising the return of international students

4 minutes to read
International students will once more be en route to New Zealand as our borders open to them from August. Photo / Klaus Vedfelt, File

International students will once more be en route to New Zealand as our borders open to them from August. Photo / Klaus Vedfelt, File

NZ Herald
By Phil Goff

OPINION

As Minister of Education in 1989, one of the smallest legislative changes I made had one of the biggest impacts on our education system.

Against some opposition, I proposed amending the Education Act to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.