The MMR (measles mumps and rubella vaccine) is part of the childhood immunisation schedule for children at 12 months and 15 months of age.. Photo / Andrew Bonallack, File

OPINION

Many people today still believe measles is a mild condition. I believe there are three sets of figures that should have us thinking otherwise.

In 2018, 140,000 people worldwide died from measles, most under the age of 5.

In the first two months of 2022, measles cases worldwide rose by 80 per cent, compared to the same period in 2021.

In Auckland, immunisation rates for measles in 2-year-olds currently sits at 68 per cent for Māori and 80 per cent for Pasifika. In New Zealand overall, it's 82 per cent, which is substantially below the recommended 90 per cent.

We forget how quickly diseases such as measles can impact us, because we don't routinely see their devasting effects.

We were given an insight into this prior to Covid-19 with the devastating measles outbreak in South Auckland and subsequent outbreak in Samoa in which 82 children died.

Even during that time, immunisation rates for our most vulnerable children were considerably higher than they are now.

We need an immunisation rate of at least 90 per cent across the board to halt the spread of measles.

This is concerning because it means our tamariki are not as protected as they could be.

Add into the mix the re-opening of our borders, which is how measles and many other illnesses make their way here, and we are looking at a potential measles outbreak in an under-vaccinated child population.

In the 1930s, the average life expectancy in New Zealand was around 59. It now sits up around 82.

Improved life expectancy around the world is also thanks to a combination of three core things – improved sewerage and water, the discovery of antibiotics, and the widespread use of vaccination, including the measles vaccine which was invented in 1963.

The fact we can protect ourselves against these diseases is a testament to modern medicine.

To prevent these potentially deadly outbreaks we need to ensure we are all up to date with our vaccinations.

If you have children in your whānau under the age of 2, who are overdue for any vaccination, now is the time to be contacting your local general practice or immunisation provider to get these done.

Protecting the youngest members of our communities should be a top priority.

It is important to note that you can get your vaccinations at any age.

If, for whatever reason, you didn't receive certain vaccines in childhood, speak to your local general practitioner or immunisation provider to make a plan and get yourself protected.

Vaccination protects us against infections and their complications. It is one of the most effective, and cost-effective, medical interventions we have, and it is backed by continuous research and analysis.

Dr Bryan Betty. Photo / Supplied, File

Older New Zealanders will remember wards full of polio patients using iron lung respirators, and parents being petrified of a sore throat developing into diphtheria.

It wasn't that long ago that these illnesses wreaked havoc on our populations.

The advent of vaccine protection against disease is relatively new, however, it may have lulled us into believing we are no longer susceptible to these diseases.

There is no doubt that some of the misinformation we've heard or seen on social media about the Covid-19 vaccine has also contributed to an increase in hesitancy for other vaccinations.

But as we've seen over the decades, these viral illnesses will continue to seek out the unprotected.

• Dr Bryan Betty is medical director of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.