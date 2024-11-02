Advertisement
Updated

Pets unaccounted for after Wellington vet clinic engulfed in flames last night

NZ Herald
An unknown number of pets are unaccounted for after a fire engulfed a Wellington vet centre and cattery last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the vet centre in Kilbirnie at 11.50pm last night.

Some of the pets were rescued from the two-storey building but a number remain unaccounted for, a Fenz spokesman said this morning.

“I can’t give you numbers,” the spokesman said.

He said eight appliances and four specialist support vehicles attended the fire, which was extinguished at 2.30am.

Crews remain at the scene this morning dampening down hotspots.

A fire investigator is visiting the scene today, Fenz added.

