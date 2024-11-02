An unknown number of pets are unaccounted for after a fire engulfed a Wellington vet centre and cattery last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the vet centre in Kilbirnie at 11.50pm last night.

Some of the pets were rescued from the two-storey building but a number remain unaccounted for, a Fenz spokesman said this morning.

“I can’t give you numbers,” the spokesman said.

He said eight appliances and four specialist support vehicles attended the fire, which was extinguished at 2.30am.