CareVets Kilbirnie has been gutted after a fire. Photo / Pretoria Gordon / RNZ

By RNZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says a Wellington vet centre and cattery has been gutted after a fire on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the two storey building on Mahora Street in Kilbirnie at 11.50pm.

Fenz central shift manager Murray Dunbar said eight appliances and four specialist support vehicles attended the fire, which was put out at about 2.30am.

The fire at CareVets Kilbirnie would be investigated, he said.