Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Pets & Pats takes a double loss in court as a new case emerges alleging threatening behaviour

5 minutes to read
Angela Beer of Pets & Pats with one of the fleet of vans that collect dogs from Auckland's inner suburbs. Photo / Supplied

Angela Beer of Pets & Pats with one of the fleet of vans that collect dogs from Auckland's inner suburbs. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

The posh doggy daycare in a scrap with neighbours has lost a key plank of its case to continue hosting dogs.

Auckland Council is now pressing ahead with enforcement action as the Tenancy Tribunal prepares

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.