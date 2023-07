A building which houses a Burger King and Z petrol station is on fire in Takanini, South Auckland early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A building which houses a Burger King and Z petrol station is on fire in Takanini, South Auckland early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a building that houses a petrol station and fast food restaurant in South Auckland.

Crews were called to the blaze at Z Energy and Burger King, on the corner of Great South Rd and Taka St in Takanini, about 3.45am.

Motorists are being diverted away from the area.

At 5am two ladder trucks and multiple crews with hoses were visible at the scene of the fire.

Fire crews at the corner of Taka St andGreat South Rd in Takanini, South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward