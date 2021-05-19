Petition for relocation of Erebus memorial handed to Parliament

Day 76 of the sit-in at Dove Myer Robinson Park. Photo / Johnnie Crawford

A petition with more than 11,500 signatures calling for the planned location of the Erebus National Memorial to be moved has been presented to Parliament.

The memorial is intended to pay tribute to the 237 passengers and 20 crew killed in an Air New Zealand flight that crashed into Mt Erebus, Antarctica, in 1979.

Mataharehare is the proposed site, part of Dove Myer Robinson Park in the central Auckland suburb of Parnell.

The petition was started by Erebus family member Margaret Brough, daughter of Aubrey Brough who died on the flight.

It was handed over on the steps of Parliament by Brough to MP Shanan Halbert, chair of the petitions select committee on Thursday morning.

"My observation is that the majority of Erebus families are against this location. The selection is not in alignment with our wishes. Back in 2018 when the Prime Minister first told us, we were not supportive and made it well known.

"The whole approach is simply wrong. It faces the wrong way, is a busy picnic park across from the noisy Ports of Auckland, and not a space of solemnity necessary for a national memorial of this nature," Brough said.

Members of the community group, Protect Mataharehare, also travelled to Parliament to support Brough.

For 80 days members have occupied the pā site in a peaceful sit-in led by Dame Naida Glavish.

Glavish has publicly called out the consent process saying it lacked integrity from the start due to there being no public consultation.

"This site was pre-determined by Wellington which went against its own independent advisers, Boffa Miskell, who clearly established that the site was not suitable.

"Despite that advice, the ministry proceeded to push it through Auckland Council where it was deemed to be non-notified. This led to Pouhere Taonga (Heritage New Zealand) not being included in the decision-making process."

She said the Māori cultural and heritage assessment of the site was deficient despite it being known as a pā site.

"For this to happen in 2021 and orchestrated by the ministry that was set up to protect it, is completely gobsmacking."

Many other family members of those who died say they feel the same way about the location.

Gaynor Gallagher, who lost her parents and their first grandson in the crash, said, "As a family, we were not asked for our input when the memorial was being considered and, apart from the fact that so many years have passed, we are not in favour of the proposed site in Dove Myer Robinson Park in Parnell. The ministry's selection of this site is inappropriate because it has no particular connection with the accident."

Trevor Mitchell said he is horrified that this site has been selected.

"I believe the site is most inappropriate. It will destroy a treasured haven."

Glavish said they suggest a puriri tree be planted in Parnell for families with a connection to that location.

For the memorial itself, she said there are many options to choose from including the Western Springs precinct adjacent to the Museum of Transport and Technology.

"There is also the option of locating the memorial near to the Antarctic Centre in Christchurch"