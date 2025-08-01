Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Great high-country stations like Molesworth deserve better than to be smothered by wilding pines – Peter Young

By Peter Young
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Peter Young warns iconic Molesworth Station is at risk from wilding pines. Photo / Peter Young Collection

Peter Young warns iconic Molesworth Station is at risk from wilding pines. Photo / Peter Young Collection

Opinion by Peter Young
Peter Young has filmed for TVNZ’s Hyundai Country Calendar for more than 25 years and has also made his own documentaries, including The Last Ocean and Fight for the Wild. He began his working life as a musterer Molesworth Station and shares his concerns about the possibility of the iconic station being smothered in pines.

THE FACTS

  • Molesworth Station is at risk of being overrun by wilding pines.
  • Planting pines for carbon credits could destroy native biodiversity and erase history.
  • Peter Young urges addressing the existing wilding pine issue before considering new plantations.

I remember those frosty Tarndale mornings when the ice was so thick it felt like the world had turned to glass. We’d saddle up in the dark, leather creaking as we mounted our horses, their hooves crunching through frozen tussock on the ride out. The sun, yet to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save