The Department of Conservation administers the station for the Crown, and it leases out much of the land to Pāmu - formerly Landcorp - which employs all the stockhands who work there.

A Pāmu spokesperson said its workforce can flex to support change when required and that a transition plan is in place, including a recruitment process to replace the Farm Manager.

Pāmu said Ward, and his wife Tracey’s devoted service had been instrumental in shaping the station’s presentation and success as a taonga for the country.

It said Pāmu and DoC have made substantial efforts to tackle wilding conifers.

“However, they continue to be a challenge to the future of farming, conservation and recreation on the reserve (Molesworth Station).”

When asked by RNZ whether it was considering transitioning some of the land into forestry, it supplied the following statement:

“In December 2024, the government invited partnerships to plant trees on Crown land. While Molesworth was included in initial mapping as a potential site for tree planting, the Department of Conservation (DoC) has clarified that this is only indicative and subject to further evaluation.

“The proposal is part of a broader climate initiative to plant trees, but specific areas, species, and planting conditions are still under review.”

Wilding pines on Molesworth Station Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Pāmu said none of its other 111 farms across the country had been included for potential pine planting.

The spokesperson said its lease for the farm ends next year, or when the Molesworth management plan is completed, which includes decisions about future management and how the land will be used.

DoC’s Northern South Island Operations Director Martin Rodd said Ward always had the best interests of Molesworth at heart and was passionate about ensuring it was well looked after.

Beef cattle on Molesworth Station Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Rodd said DoC was working through future options for the station and that farming will continue to be an important part of the reserve’s future.

Meanwhile, farmers were shocked about the station manager’s sudden resignation and were concerned it may have been caused by the lack of action taken to control wilding trees and future plans for the land.

Matt Simpson owned a station in South Canterbury and said it’s a shame the high country had lost such an advocate, and it meant a lot of knowledge had “walked out the gate”.

Simpson said it would be a big mistake if areas of the station were converted into forestry.

He added that it had been a challenge to try and control the wild trees on Molesworth as they self-seed quickly and spread through valleys.

- RNZ