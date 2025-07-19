Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where to experience cowboy culture around the world

By Erika Ebsworth-Goold
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A global roundup of the best places to live out your cowboy holiday dreams. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

A global roundup of the best places to live out your cowboy holiday dreams. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

From Argentina’s gauchos to Italy’s butteri and America’s rodeo wranglers, cowboy culture is booming worldwide. Erika Ebsworth-Goold shares where to saddle up for an unforgettable experience.

Credit Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and tour, or perhaps Kevin Costner’s star turn in the western saga Yellowstone, but curiosity about cowboy culture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save