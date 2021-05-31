Peter Timbs Meats products recalled after listeria bacteria concern

Whole hams are amongst the Peter Timbs Meats products possibly affected by Listeria. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch butcher is recalling a range of meat products after concerns they may contain listeria bacteria.

The affected products from Peter Timbs Meats include sliced roast beef and ham which has been cooked, and whole hams and boneless smoked chicken.

New Zealand Food Safety's food compliance manager Melinda Sando said customers should return them to the retailer for a full refund.

Listeria can be serious for pregnant women and their unborn or newborn babies, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of two to three weeks, or longer, before symptoms appear," Sando said.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms."

She said anyone with concerns about their health, should seek medical advice.

Information about the affected products is on MPI's website.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness.