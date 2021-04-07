Peter Lui funeral procession: Helmetless riders to be retrospectively fined, police say

Hundreds pay tribute to Outlaws MC national leader Peter Lui in a procession at the Napier War Memorial Centre on Tuesday. Video / Doug Laing

Police say they will be handing out retrospective infringement notices for helmetless riding and traffic offending during a large motorcycle funeral procession for an Outlaws Motorcycle Club leader fatally assaulted in Napier last week.

Peter Lui died following an assault by two people in Mersey St in Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on March 29.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Police estimated about 1000 motorcyclists participated in the procession after the funeral at Napier's War Memorial Centre on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said they were "pleased with the general behaviour displayed" following the large procession, but were aware of instances traffic offending.

"Police will be making enquiries to identify some motorcyclists who failed to wear helmets and issuing infringement notices for offences relating to this," she said.

The spokeswoman said it was too early to say how many infringement notices would be issued, or if any charges would be laid.

Peter Lui, who was murdered in Napier, with his widow Kelly Cook. Photo / Supplied

The banning of gang patches in central and local government premises is covered by the Prohibition of Gang Insignia in Government Premises Act 2013.

Napier City Council said council utilises this legislation and works with local police on matters of enforcement, but declined to comment on whether the rules were enforced at the funeral, which was held at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

Lui, who was also known as China, had been involved with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for over 40 years and held the title of the club's national president.

Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said police were still actively seeking witnesses to the assault.