A still from a video shared online shows people on Palmerston North's Main St just before a car rams a person to the ground.

Dramatic video is circulating online of a person being violently run down by a car during a Palmerston North gang brawl - and is thought to be part of events leading up to a fatal shooting later in the weekend, police say.

The video, which was shared on social media and viewed by the Herald, shows a group of people gathered on Palmerston North’s Main Street at nighttime. There appears to be some type of disorder occurring.

Screams can then be heard on the video as a dark-coloured car suddenly swerves across an island separating the lanes, ramming into a person and knocking them metres back onto the ground. The car then appears to accelerate towards the person as they lie on the ground. It is not clear if the person is run over again.

Comments posted with the video indicate the incident happened during a brawl between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members outside the bar, Castle 789, on Main St. A House of Shem concert had been playing at the bar that night.

An anonymous gang member yesterday told the Herald the fight involved the violent de-patching of a Black Power member, whose finger was also cut off, and was retaliation for the killing of Mongrel Mob member Raniel Kiu in May. Kiu died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property on Dahlia St.

Inspector Ross Grantham said the incident was part of events leading up to the shooting. File photo / Mark Mitchell

The source said 35-year-old Kiu was killed over a methamphetamine deal gone wrong. Mourning gang members were captured on video launching an attack on two people outside the Coffee Club in The Square following his death.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of last weekend’s Main St brawl about 10.30pm on Friday following reports of disorder where a group of people were fighting.

“On arrival, police were unable to locate anything of note, however, were then notified by hospital staff that two people had come in with injuries that appeared to have been sustained in a fight. Officers attended however the victims declined to speak with police,” a spokeswoman said.

Today Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham confirmed they were aware of a video circulating on social media “showing gang-related disorder which occurred last Friday night in Palmerston North”.

“We believe it’s part of the events which have led up to the fatal shooting on Sunday,” he said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with any video footage or information regarding this incident.”

A staff member at Castle 789 earlier declined to comment, saying only that the fight was out on the street, not in the venue. He said the fight was nothing to do with him, and referred further questions to the police.

The brawl came amid days of tension between the two gangs, punctuated on Sunday with the broad daylight shooting of a Mongrel Mob member outside his own home.

The “young father” is understood to have been shot in his driveway. Police were called to a Croydon Ave address about 2.35pm on Sunday after a report of a firearm being discharged. The victim was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

“We are continuing to make good progress with the homicide investigation,” Grantham said today.

“As part of our enquiries, we are seeking help from the public in sightings of a vehicle of interest – a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924. If you have any information that could assist please call 105 and quote file number 230806/2952. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Grantham said yesterday police were invoking new legislation to disrupt gang activity. The Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which came into force in April, grants police special search powers for people and vehicles connected to gangs during times of conflict.

They arrested three men in Feilding during a vehicle stop with the help of the new powers. They are due in court on various charges after being found with weapons.

“Extra staff have been brought into the area and are providing high-visibility reassurance patrols to the Palmerston North community,” Grantham said.

“Our community can expect to see police continuing to respond to any unlawful behaviour by anyone who believes that they are above the law. We are sending a clear message to all gangs and the wider community that police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



