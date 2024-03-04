Fire crews are assisting a person trapped in a vehicle on Auckland’s North Shore after a powerline fell over this evening.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was responding to the incident on Hillside Rd in the North Shore suburb of Wairau Valley, reported shortly before 6pm.

A Fenz spokesperson said they were waiting on the power authority to proceed with their rescue.

It comes after NZ Transport Agecy Waka Kotahi posted that the Harbour Bridge was down to two lanes in each direction due to high winds this afternoon.

At 5.10pm, lanes were reopened, but caution was advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists.

UPDATE - 5:10PM

Lane configuration has changed to 4x4 layout and will remain in place during the afternoon peak period. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists. Please drive with care and expect delays, especially for northbound traffic. ^HJ https://t.co/k8U1Wc8XEc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 4, 2024

This morning, destructive winds tore off a roof and left a trail of debris in Greymouth.

Footage on social media showed the twister sweeping through the West Coast township just after 8.30am, damaging property and sending debris swirling into the air.

At least one home had lost its roof. A sleepout had been lifted off its foundations. The violent wind lasted less than a minute.