Person shot in the leg in hunting accident near Ranana, north of Whanganui

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
The incident occurred near Ranana in the central North Island. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One person has been shot in the leg in a suspected hunting accident in a remote rural area north of Whanganui.

Emergency services, including armed police, rushed to Morikau Road near Ranana earlier today following reports of the shooting.

“Police responded to an address in Ranana after a person received a gunshot wound to their leg while hunting and had since been transported to the address from the scene nearby, around 11.40am,” police said in a statement.

“Police responded armed as a precaution.”

The injured person has since been taken to hospital.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

Save

