Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Person seriously injured in blaze after car crashes into powerpole in South Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Auckland tonight after a car caught alight after crashing into a power pole.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police spokesperson said they were called to the intersection of Sykes Rd and Weymouth Rd in Manurewa just after 9pm.

One person was in a serious condition after the car caught fire.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they were also on the scene.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The area affected by power outages due to the crash near the intersection of Sykes and Weymouth Rd, Manurewa. Photo / Vector
The area affected by power outages due to the crash near the intersection of Sykes and Weymouth Rd, Manurewa. Photo / Vector

There are several power outages in the surrounding areas of the crash, some over 2km away from the scene.

Latest from New Zealand