Person seriously injured in blaze after car crashes into powerpole in South Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Auckland tonight after a car caught alight after crashing into a power pole.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the intersection of Sykes Rd and Weymouth Rd in Manurewa just after 9pm.

One person was in a serious condition after the car caught fire.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they were also on the scene.

The area affected by power outages due to the crash near the intersection of Sykes and Weymouth Rd, Manurewa. Photo / Vector

There are several power outages in the surrounding areas of the crash, some over 2km away from the scene.