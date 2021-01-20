Person seriously injured after crash involving truck and pedestrian in Canterbury

One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian in Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 8 near Cave in Timaru at about 9.30am on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said one person is reported to have suffered serious injuries.
"Officers are assisting with traffic management, and the road will shortly be closed for a period of time while a rescue helicopter lands."
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.