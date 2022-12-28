Person seriously injured after car crashes into building in Auckland

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into the wall of a building on Carrington Rd, Mt Albert. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into the wall of a building on Carrington Rd, Mt Albert. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person is seriously injured after a car crashed into the wall of a building in Mt Albert, Auckland.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were at a crash site this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Carrington Rd, Point Chevalier.

“One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“There are no diversions in place. No further information is available at this stage.”

Police are at the scene of a car crash on Carrington Rd, Mt Albert this afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fire and emergency spokesperson said firefighters were currently at the site on Carrington Rd.

“We have one attendant at the scene of the crash.”

The spokesperson said one person was seriously injured and released in the care of an ambulance.

“The initial report we received was a car hit a brick wall.”

The crash occurred just after 2pm today.

A Biomed Limited staff told the Herald she had not seen the crash happen but police and ambulance were across the road.

”Two to three police cars are there. It happened in front of Rehab Plus. I believe the crash occurred outside Unitec.”

MORE TO COME











