Police are on the scene after a person was hit by a car in East Auckland. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Howick, Auckland this evening.

Emergency services first attended the scene on Pakuranga Rd at 6.10pm, a police spokesperson said.

A partial road closure is in place, controlled by traffic management.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.